James Wan’s ‘The Conjuring’ franchise sets its final outing for September 2025 release

Published - July 10, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Directed by Michael Chavez, of ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ and ‘The Nun II’ fame, the upcoming film is touted as the definitive sendoff for the franchise

A still from ‘The Conjuring 2’

Fans of James Wan’s iconic supernatural horror franchise The Conjuring need to mark their calendars for the anticipated conclusion as New Line Cinema has officially set a release date of September 5, 2025, for the fourth and final instalment of the main Conjuring series.

Directed by Michael Chavez, known for his work on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, this upcoming film is touted as the definitive sendoff for the storyline that began captivating audiences in 2013.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has penned the script, promising to deliver a fitting climax to the series. The Conjuring universe, originally helmed by James Wan with its debut in 2013, has become a cornerstone of supernatural horror cinema, grossing over $2 billion globally across its various films and spinoffs.

The series revolves around the paranormal investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, whose encounters with the supernatural have enthralled audiences for nearly a decade.

In addition to its main entries, the franchise has spawned successful spinoffs such as the Annabelle series, focused on the demonic doll introduced in the original film.

New Line Cinema has confirmed that the final Conjuring film will be released in IMAX, promising an immersive experience for fans as they bid farewell to the Warrens and their terrifying adventures.

Alongside the announcement of the Conjuring finale, New Line also adjusted the release date of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride!, a fresh take on the classic Bride of Frankenstein tale starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, moving it up to September 26, 2025, also in IMAX format.

