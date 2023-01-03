ADVERTISEMENT

James Wan: 'The Conjuring 4' could be the last in the franchise

January 03, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

The third film in the franchise, ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’, released in 2021

PTI

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren in ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ | Photo Credit: Ben Rothstein/Warner Bros

Work on the fourth instalment of The Conjuring is underway, says horror master James Wan, who has teased the film could be the last chapter in the popular film franchise.

The supernatural horror movie series could "potentially" wrap up with the upcoming sequel to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021), he hinted.

In an interview with Collider, Wan said the makers want to put their best foot forward with the project. "We are working on it right now. With the 'Conjuring' films, we are very precious about (them).

"And so we kind of want to just take our time to make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell, and moving into, and potentially wrapping up, we just want to make sure that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling," the filmmaker, who serves as executive producer on the film, said.

Asked if the next film would be the last in the series, Wan added: "We never know. You never know. We'll see." David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who wrote the screenplay for the second and third The Conjuring movies, will return as the writer on the fourth part in the series.

Wan along with Peter Safran will return to co-produce the film. Franchise leads Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will also reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

