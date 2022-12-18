James Wan-produced horror thriller gets series order at Peacock

December 18, 2022 02:54 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Penned by ‘Yellowstone’ writer Ian McCulloch, the untitled series is inspired by Robert McCammon’s 1988 novel ‘Stinger’

PTI

James Wan | Photo Credit: AP

Filmmaker James Wan, who has made a name for himself with The Conjuring and Saw franchises, is going back to his roots and set to executive produce a new horror thriller series at Peacock.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the NBCUniversal streamer has greenlit the show penned by Yellowstone writer Ian McCulloch.

The untitled series is inspired by Robert McCammon's 1988 novel Stinger. The series will follow a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat.

E L Katz of The Haunting of Bly Manor fame will direct the pilot episode and is also attached as an executive producer.

Lisa Katz, president scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said the team is excited to bring the "adrenalised thriller" about a group of people overcoming adversity to life.

"We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E L Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences," she said.

"When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E L Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you've got all the ingredients for an incredible series. We're ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience," added UCP president Beatrice Springborn.

Wan's Atomic Monster company and Universal Studio Group's UCP are the production banners behind the series.

Michael Clear and Rob Hackett of Atomic Monster and author McCammon also serve as executive producers on the series along with McCulloch.

