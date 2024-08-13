ADVERTISEMENT

James Wan is developing a ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ remake

Published - August 13, 2024 12:34 pm IST

The original ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ was known for its groundbreaking use of 3D and introduced audiences to the Gill-Man, a prehistoric, water-dwelling creature

The Hindu Bureau

James Wan attends a panel for ‘Teacup’ during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 | Photo Credit: CHRISTY RADECIC

The renowned director behind Saw and The Conjuring franchises, James Wan, is in discussions to direct a remake of the classic Universal monster film Creature from the Black Lagoon, according to Deadline. This potential project marks Wan’s return to the horror genre after his recent focus on the DCEU’s Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Wan’s ‘The Conjuring’ franchise sets its final outing for September 2025 release

Wan, along with his team at Atomic Monster, recently presented Universal with their vision for a fresh take on the 1954 film. The next step involves hiring a writer to develop the script in collaboration with Wan. This remake will be the first project Wan directs since Atomic Monster’s merger with Blumhouse Productions.

The original Creature from the Black Lagoon was known for its groundbreaking use of 3D and its blend of horror, romance, and adventure. The film introduced audiences to the Gill-Man, a prehistoric, water-dwelling creature who captures the interest of a group of scientists. Directed by Jack Arnold, the film is remembered for its captivating and tragic portrayal of the creature and its interactions with Julie Adams’ character.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Longlegs’ movie review: Nicholas Cage’s ghoulish boogeyman crowns Osgood Perkins’ rancid fever dream

Efforts to revive the Creature have been ongoing since the 1980s, with various directors including John Landis, John Carpenter, and Ivan Reitman attached to potential projects. More recently, the character was part of Universal’s failed Dark Universe initiative, which aimed to reboot the studio’s classic monsters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wan’s proposed remake is expected to be a grounded, modernized version of the original film, emphasizing visceral horror while honoring the source material. Jay Polidoro, Universal’s executive VP of production development, will oversee the project.

‘M3GAN’ universe to receive erotic thriller titled ‘Soulm8te’

Atomic Monster, now partnering with Blumhouse, is also working on upcoming releases such its sequel to M3GAN, and a spinoff titled SOULM8TE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US