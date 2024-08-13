James Wan is developing a ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ remake

The renowned director behind Saw and The Conjuring franchises, James Wan, is in discussions to direct a remake of the classic Universal monster film Creature from the Black Lagoon, according to Deadline. This potential project marks Wan’s return to the horror genre after his recent focus on the DCEU’s Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Wan, along with his team at Atomic Monster, recently presented Universal with their vision for a fresh take on the 1954 film. The next step involves hiring a writer to develop the script in collaboration with Wan. This remake will be the first project Wan directs since Atomic Monster’s merger with Blumhouse Productions.

The original Creature from the Black Lagoon was known for its groundbreaking use of 3D and its blend of horror, romance, and adventure. The film introduced audiences to the Gill-Man, a prehistoric, water-dwelling creature who captures the interest of a group of scientists. Directed by Jack Arnold, the film is remembered for its captivating and tragic portrayal of the creature and its interactions with Julie Adams’ character.

Efforts to revive the Creature have been ongoing since the 1980s, with various directors including John Landis, John Carpenter, and Ivan Reitman attached to potential projects. More recently, the character was part of Universal’s failed Dark Universe initiative, which aimed to reboot the studio’s classic monsters.

Wan’s proposed remake is expected to be a grounded, modernized version of the original film, emphasizing visceral horror while honoring the source material. Jay Polidoro, Universal’s executive VP of production development, will oversee the project.

Atomic Monster, now partnering with Blumhouse, is also working on upcoming releases such its sequel to M3GAN, and a spinoff titled SOULM8TE.