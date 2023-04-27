ADVERTISEMENT

James McAvoy to star in Robert Schwentke’s action-thriller ‘Control’

April 27, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Adapted from the award-winning podcast Shipworm from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie into a tense ticking-clock thriller, ‘Control’ begins shooting this summer

ANI

James McAvoy | Photo Credit: JEFF SPICER

Hollywood actor James McAvoy is all set to star in director Robert Schwentke's upcoming action thriller film Control. The shooting of the project will begin this summer in Berlin.

According to Deadline, the film is adapted from the award-winning podcast Shipworm from Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie into a tense ticking-clock thriller revolving around a doctor who awakens one morning with an untraceable device planted in his head. He must follow a mysterious voice's instructions or devastating consequences will unfold.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this James McAvoy will also be seen in the upcoming horror thriller film Speak No Evil which is an official remake of the Danish psychological horror thriller Gaesterne and is all set to hit the theatres on August 9, 2024.

McAvoy received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Professor Charles Xavier in 2011’s  X-Men: First Class and its sequels. He also appeared in  It: Chapter Two. On the small screen, he recently starred in HBO’s  His Dark Materials and Netflix’s  Sandman.

Schwentke, on the other hand, has previously directed action films Red and Fightplan and two in the Divergent film series. He recently directed John Malkovich's Seneca, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and he also the German film The Captain.

