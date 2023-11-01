James McAvoy, Lucas Bravo, Aisling Franciosi and Almudena Amor to headline ‘Turn Up The Sun!’

November 01, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

James McAvoy, Lucas Bravo, Aisling Franciosi and Almudena Amor will star in the thriller Turn Up The Sun!. The film is written and directed by Welsh filmmaker Jamie Adams (Black Mountain Poets fame).

The film is about two couples that accidently book the same countryside mansion for a weekend of work and leisure, but they end up discovering things that may not be as they seem. Shaun Sanghani is producing the film under his banner SSS Entertainment, along with Cara Shine Ballarini and Rebecca Miller.

ALSO READ:David Dastmalchian to star in high-concept horror ‘Rosario’

McAvoy, who starred in Split and The Last King of Scotland, will be next seen in The Book of Clarence before starring in Speak No Evil. The actor is also set to make his directorial debut on two Scottish youngsters who conned the international music industry by using American accents and pretending to be an established Californian rap duo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.