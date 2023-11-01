HamberMenu
James McAvoy, Lucas Bravo, Aisling Franciosi and Almudena Amor to headline ‘Turn Up The Sun!’

‘Turn Up The Sun!’ is a thriller directed by Welsh filmmaker Jamie Adams of ‘Black Mountain Poets’ fame

November 01, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
James McAvoy

James McAvoy | Photo Credit: Getty Images

James McAvoy, Lucas Bravo, Aisling Franciosi and Almudena Amor will star in the thriller Turn Up The Sun!. The film is written and directed by Welsh filmmaker Jamie Adams (Black Mountain Poets fame).

The film is about two couples that accidently book the same countryside mansion for a weekend of work and leisure, but they end up discovering things that may not be as they seem. Shaun Sanghani is producing the film under his banner SSS Entertainment, along with Cara Shine Ballarini and Rebecca Miller.

McAvoy, who starred in Split and The Last King of Scotland, will be next seen in The Book of Clarence before starring in Speak No Evil. The actor is also set to make his directorial debut on two Scottish youngsters who conned the international music industry by using American accents and pretending to be an established Californian rap duo.

