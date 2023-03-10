James May to tour India for the third season of his show ‘Our Man in...’

March 10, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

James May is in India for the third instalment of his Our Man In… series. Following the success of James May: Our Man in Japan, and James May: Our Man in Italy, the new series will take May on an epic adventure across 3,000 miles of the Indian subcontinent.

Starting his journey in Mumbai, May will travel north through Udaipur to experience the Holi festival. He’ll then cover Delhi, Agra and Jaipur—the so-called “golden triangle”—before following the Ganges eastwards to the holy city of Varanasi. Next, a trip to Kolkata, followed by the Himalayan foothills around Darjeeling, before ending his journey in the natural wonders of the Sundarbans.

“I’ve been to India before, and it’s mesmerising. I can’t wait to go back for Series Three of Our Man In…,” said James May. “And for Oh Cook! fans, it’s also the perfect opportunity to perfect my daal.”

The series will reunite the team behind the previous series, including BAFTA-nominated series director Tom Whitter ( James May’s Toy Stories, Cars of the People) and executive producer Will Daws ( James May’s Toy Stories, George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces).

May will also continue his gastronomical adventures in the kitchen as he attempts to make cuisines from around the world in Oh Cook! Series Two , set to launch on May 24 on Prime Video.

The series will continue May’s journey from kitchen klutz to capable cook, as he takes on the world’s most mouth-watering dishes and masters the tricks that can make good food great, using ingredients you can buy from your local shop and all without the usual television-cooking-format trickery.