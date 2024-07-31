James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ wraps production

James Gunn has officially wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated superhero film, Superman: Legacy. In a touching social media post, Gunn expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew who contributed to the project. He shared a photo from the first week of shooting in Svalbard, Norway, capturing the early moments of their journey.

“And that’s a wrap,” Gunn announced on Instagram. “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life.”

Gunn reflected on the emotional experience of creating Superman. “I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor,” he wrote.

He emphasized the significance of the journey rather than just the destination. “The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set – and for that I am forever grateful,” Gunn added.

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the titular character, with a release date set for July 11, 2025. The star-studded cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Additional cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion.

