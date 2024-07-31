GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’ wraps production

‘Superman: Legacy’ stars David Corenswet as the titular character, with a release date set for July 11, 202

Published - July 31, 2024 02:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cast and crew for ‘Superman: Legacy’

The cast and crew for ‘Superman: Legacy’ | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @jamesgunn

James Gunn has officially wrapped up filming for his highly anticipated superhero film, Superman: Legacy. In a touching social media post, Gunn expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew who contributed to the project. He shared a photo from the first week of shooting in Svalbard, Norway, capturing the early moments of their journey.

‘Superman’: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet’s first look as the new Man of Steel

“And that’s a wrap,” Gunn announced on Instagram. “God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life.”

Gunn reflected on the emotional experience of creating Superman. “I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor,” he wrote.

He emphasized the significance of the journey rather than just the destination. “The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set – and for that I am forever grateful,” Gunn added.

‘Superman’: Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve to make a cameo in James Gunn’s DC film

Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet as the titular character, with a release date set for July 11, 2025. The star-studded cast includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer. Additional cast members include Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Sean Gunn, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.