James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy' adds Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi

July 12, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

The three actors join David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who are set to essay the roles of Clark Kent aka Superman and Lois Lane, respectively

PTI

Nathan Fillion | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Actors Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi have joined the cast of filmmaker James Gunn's "Superman: Legacy".

The three actors join David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who are set to essay the roles of Clark Kent aka Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, in the much-anticipated title, which marks the start of a new chapter in DC Universe (DCU).

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, DC Studios' co-chief Peter Safran shared the news in a new piece with Vanity Fair.

Fillion, who most recently starred in Gunn's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3", will portray Guy Gardner, one iteration of the superhero Green Lantern.

Merced, known for movies "Transformers: The Last Knight", "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Dora and the Lost City of Gold", will play Hawkgirl.

Gathegi, who earlier featured in "X-Men: First Class", will star as Mister Terrific.

"Superhero: Legacy", which Gunn and Safran announced in March, deals with the superhero's journey to make sense of both his aristocratic Kryptonian heritage and his small town, midwestern upbringing as Clark Kent.

Gunn has also written the script of the film, which has a release date of July 11, 2025.

The project will mark the first phase of the revamped slate for the DCU, which also includes upcoming titles "Batman: The Brave and the Bold" with Andy Muschietti the director, and "The Authority".

