‘Paul was frightening’

Not many actors can ‘own’ every role that comes their way. But James Sebastian Faulkner is one of them.

Catching up over phone from London, the British actor, who has starred in Bridget Jones’s Diary, Hitman, X Men: First Class, Underworld: Blood Wars and Game of Thrones (GoT) gets candid about his time on screen and off it.

Global appeal

For someone who has spent almost four decades in the industry, the prospect of a global audience still amazes him. “I’m one of those old-fashioned actors who came into the business through theatre. I only had an audience that sat in front of me back then. It always surprises me that there is an audience out there — that people watch you and know who you are. It’s a constant revelation to me,” he laughs.

Continuing in his deep baritone, the 69-year-old adds, “It seems everybody has seen GoT. I’m an actor for 47 years and then I am in this show, which is what people associate me with best.” The veteran reveals how this was brought home to him recently, at a stone merchant’s shop: “I needed a particular quantity of block stones to line a driveway and they could only give me a set amount, which was either too less or too much. So I asked, ‘Not even for Randyll Tarly?’ And this guy goes, in French, ‘My God, it is Randyll from Game of Thrones!’ And he agreed!”

When he’s not on stage, he’s a private person. “I don’t think about what I do for a living. I’ve never been impressed by myself. And suddenly you’re in a show which goes everywhere. And life becomes rather different,” says Faulkner, who hopes to visit India some day. “It’s a big, beautiful country. I’ve heard it’s rather lovely.”

Character contrast

Most recently, along with his role as Tarly, he found himself playing two very contrasting characters. “I’m in Charlize Theron’s new film, Atomic Blonde. She’s a female James Bond and I’m her ‘M’ in the movie. I’ve also just finished a film for Sony called Paul: Apostle of Christ, in which I’m playing the lead,” he explains.

The defining part of his acting, he says, is that for the last 30 years he’s been playing the villain. “Once the first blush of youth had gone from my face, I’ve played the bad guy,” he laughs. “My agent says I’ve only got five more people to kill in my career! One of the things I do bring to the screen, I hope, is authority and intelligence.” So what does he want people to take-away from his performances? “I want my audience to be told a story. I don’t want them to be aware of who I am, I want them to be aware only of the character I play. If they believe in my character, I become real to them. That’s what I am — a pop-up character in a story book.”

Four decades later

Looking back at his acting journey, the actor believes he’s never had any control over his life. “I just ding from pillar to post.” But has the journey been exciting? “Not much back then. But things are exciting for me now. It is amazing that I’m still working and that I’m current,” he says.

Along the way, there are several memories he treasures. “Underworld is memorable for the fact that, for the first time in my life, I got to play a vampire. In 1973, I did get an opportunity to play vampire when Christopher Lee was retiring as Count Dracula, but the project never took off,” he reveals. In Underworld Faulkner play Cassius, who is 800 years old and represents the true spirit of vampirism. “He’s a disciplinarian and a martinet — a pretty unlikable character. I even went to the London Zoo and studied the bats there,” he says, stating, “GoT was somewhat different. Of course, Randyll is a martinet, too. It’s a shame that he didn’t have a sense of humour.”

Speaking of his fondness for funny characters, he recalls, “I spent three years playing the Pope in a series called Da Vinci’s Demons and although he was not a real pope — he was a psychopath — he had a sense of humour. He enjoyed hoodwinking everyone.”

Playing Paul

However, his role in Paul: Apostle of Christ, was different. “This movie is in his last days in prison. Luke bribes his way in and persuades Paul to tell him his life story. That becomes the source for the Biblical book, Acts of the Apostles. Paul, after Jesus, is the most important man in Christian history. It’s no accident that the biggest cathedral in London is named after him,” he says.

Faulkner admits, though, that it was a role that took him out of his centre and, hence, was frightening. “Paul was frightening as I had very little time to prepare and many dialogues. So my wife broke it down for me. But playing such a beautifully written character was the best part. I didn’t have to do anything,” he says. So what would be a character he would love to play? “The next one. The character you want to play is often the safest.”

When asked if he shares his experiences with young actors around him, he replies that it’s the other way around. “I don’t tell them anything. I am very happy to learn from the young, clever actors around me. That’s what keeps me fresh, current and still working,” he concludes.

Catch the Indian television première of Underworld: Blood Wars on Sony PIX on November 26 at 1 pm and 9 pm.