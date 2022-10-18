Movies

James Corden-starrer 'Mammals' to stream on Prime Video next month

A still from the series

A still from the series | Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Dark comedy-drama Mammals, starring James Corden, is set to premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video on November 11.

Penned by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winning writer Jez Butterworth, the UK Original series explores the complexities of modern marriage.

Also starring Melia Kreiling, Colin Morgan, and Sally Hawkins, the six-part series follows the story of Jamie (Corden), a chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Kreiling). Jamie finds himself hunting for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (Morgan). Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff's marriage to Jamie's sister Lue (Hawkins) also widen.

Mammals is directed by Stephanie Laing (known for Made for Love and Physical) and produced by Street Hassle in association with Vertigo Films and Fulwell 73.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
comedy films
English cinema
television
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 18, 2022 12:20:21 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/james-corden-starrer-mammals-to-stream-on-prime-video-next-month/article66025289.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY