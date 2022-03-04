James Cameron’s technicolour raincoat

Apart from being known for his sequels, Cameron is revered for his efforts in advancing technical effects in cinema, with blockbusters like ‘Avatar’ and ‘Terminator 2’

Apart from being known for his sequels, Cameron is revered for his efforts in advancing technical effects in cinema, with blockbusters like ‘Avatar’ and ‘Terminator 2’

Apart from being the king of the world, James Cameron is also the king of sequels. There is no one before (yes, yes, Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II, was better than the first film) and after him who has managed to create sequels better than the first outing. In these days of tired re-treads, Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day are beacons of innovation and imagination.

Aliens (1986) came seven years after that little critter burst out of John Hurt’s chest in Ridley Scott’s Alien. Aliens, with its heart-stopping battle sequences and white-knuckle tension, was a showcase for Cameron’s skills and interests. The movie has all Cameron trademarks including technical innovations, the warrior woman in Lieutenant Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the moral ambiguity of synths—science officer Ash (Ian Holm) is an android and might not have the humans’ best interests at heart.

A master of special effects

Aliens, the haunted house in space, was terrifyingly good. It proved that Cameron apart from being the king of the world and sequels, was also the monarch of special effects. Using scale models and miniatures, he worked with conceptual artist Syd Mead and special-effects creator Stan Winston to create the world of Aliens.

The Abyss (1989) followed Aliens and featured the mandatory eye-searing special effects, which got the film an Academy Award. It was also in the news for Cameron’s autocratic ways which had the cast and crew throwing sofas out the window! The Abyss, a film about a search-and-recovery team looking for a submarine sunk in the Caribbean, also features Cameron’s fascination for the deep, which continued with Titanic and numerous documentaries. He contributed to technical advances in underwater filming and also was the first to explore the deepest part of the Mariana Trench alone.

It is time for a bit of a flashback. The 28-year-old Cameron was in Rome directing Piranha II: The Spawning in 1982. He was hired as special effects director but when Miller Drake, the director, left due to creative differences, Cameron stepped in. It was not a happy experience for him and suffering from a fever, Cameron imagined being hunted by a robot hitman and The Terminator (1984) was born — oh that we could have such productive nightmares!

Not having the budget for futuristic sets, The Terminator is set in 1984 Los Angeles. A cyborg assassin, (Arnold Schwarzenegger) comes from the future (2029—does not seem so far away now) to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), whose son, John, would be the leader of the resistance after machines become self-aware and decide to get rid of their human masters. A straightforward chase movie, the lean, mean fighting machine that was The Terminator was gripping from the get go with a blank-faced Schwarzenegger being a shoe-in for the relentless killing machine.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) was supremely entertaining, and a watershed moment for technology. Sarah Connor becomes full on warrior mom, while Schwarzenegger’s T-800 has been reprogrammed to protect John. It is the T-1000, played by Robert Patrick, who had all the mind bending special effects. Made of mimetic poly-alloy, (I can almost hear the T-800 bite off the words in my head), the T-1000 takes the shape of whatever it touches. That scene where he comes to the hospital to kill Sarah and takes on the shape of the floor still induces goose bumps. While John (Edward Furlong) teaching the T-800 to be cool is very jolly (hasta la vista… baby), the special effects are well worth the $5 million bill, the 35-member team and the 10 months it took to produce. The visual effects naturally got the Academy Award in 1992.

The technique behind the Titanic

Following the delightful True Lies about a secret agent leading a double life (“Battery Aziz”) in 1994 came the waterlogged but far from soggy Titanic. The multiple Oscar-winning film, (11 including best picture and director) tells the story of the sinking of the unsinkable RMS Titanic on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912.

The film featured two timelines, one in 1996 on board a research vessel and and the other in 1912.

While Titanic was ostensibly a love story between rich Rose (Kate Winslet) and poor artist Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio), Cameron’s heart would only go on for technology. And what eye-popping effects they were! The ghostly wreck lying forlorn at the bottom of the ocean, morphing into the glittering ocean liner, the fatal sideswipe, the serenely murderous iceberg, the lethal breaking of the ship in two and the final plunge into the depths of the icy-cold Atlantic were bought vividly to life thanks to CGI, scale models and many, many gallons of water.

After the behemoth that was Titanic sailed away into the sunset, Cameron did a bunch of documentaries including Expedition: Bismarck, Ghosts of the Abyss and Aliens of the Deep. Then it was time for Avatar (2009).

The film starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver dealt with Cameron’s favourite themes of corporate greed and colonialisation. Grasping humans want to conquer the green Pandora for its mineral wealth, including unobtanium (har! har!).

3D filmmaking

Once more pushing technological boundaries, this time in 3D, Avatar, which won three Academy Awards for Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects (naturally), led to a rash of good, bad and ugly 3D films and an interest in 3D televisions. The rip-roaring reboot, Piranha 3D comes immediately to mind. Also, considering Cameron made his feature film debut with a sequel of the original Piranha, there is a nice symmetry to the proceedings.

Cameron had apparently written an 80-page treatment for Avatar in 1994 but waited till technology could catch up with his vision. And now we have waited for 13 years for the sequel— which was to come out in 2016 and is now supposed to be released on December 16, 2022. Wonder what technical innovation Cameron has planned for us —probably a VR experience where we can all be avatars in Pandora.