James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 7

May 16, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

After a historic run in theatres, filmmaker James Cameron’s blockbuster film Avatar: The Way of Water will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Released in theatres on December 16, 2022, the Avatar sequel became the third highest-grossing film of all time worldwide with nearly $2.32 billion at the box office and was nominated for numerous Academy Awards including Best Picture.

The film had Cameron take us back to the world of Pandora in an emotionally packed action adventure. Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, it tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. All of this is against the backdrop of the breathtaking seascapes of Pandora, where audiences are introduced to new Na’vi cultures and a range of exotic sea creatures.

The film has a screenplay written by Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, with a story they all wrote along with Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet headline the second film as well, while Britain Dalton, Bailey Bass, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, and Jack Champion are the newcomers.

The 20th Century Studios-Lightstorm Entertainment film is produced by Cameron and his longtime partner Jon Landau. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.