James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2’ set to preview at CinemaCon

The Hindu Bureau April 27, 2022 12:18 IST

The sequel comes 13 years after the director’s original ‘Avatar’ that was a blockbuster globally and one of the highest-grossing films of all time

A still from ‘Avatar 2’

The world could finally get a first glimpse of James Cameron’s Avatar 2 at CinemaCon during Disney’s slate presentation on Wednesday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to the 2009 blockbuster will be unveiled at CinemaCon’s main venue at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where Dolby has outfitted the Colosseum with facilities like premium 4K, high dynamic range, high frame rate and 3D capable laser-based projection system. Avatar 2 has been one of the most-anticipated movies of all time; such was the legacy of the first film that grossed $2.84 billion, and was a landmark achievement in bringing in the digital 3D era to movie-watchers globally. Original cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder and Matt Gerald are all reprising their roles from Avatar 1, with Sigourney Weaver returning too. Avatar 2 is set to release on December 16, with three more films in the franchise planned.



