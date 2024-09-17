James Cameron to adapt Japanese WWII novel, ‘Ghosts of Hiroshima’

James Cameron, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Avatar and Titanic, has acquired the rights to Charles Pellegrino’s upcoming book Ghosts of Hiroshima and intends to adapt it into a feature film, according to Deadline. The movie, titled Last Train From Hiroshima, will be based on both Ghosts of Hiroshima and Pellegrino’s 2015 book, Last Train From Hiroshima. Cameron plans to begin the project as soon as his current Avatar commitments allow.

The film will explore the harrowing true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. Pellegrino’s books looks at the experiences of survivors and utilize forensic archaeology to depict the devastating events of August 1945, when nuclear devices were deployed over Japan, resulting in an estimated death toll of 150,000 to 246,000 people.

Known for integrating themes of nuclear catastrophe in films like The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Cameron has expressed a long-standing desire to tell this story. His commitment deepened after meeting Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both bombings, shortly before Yamaguchi’s death. Cameron and Pellegrino vowed to honor Yamaguchi’s legacy by conveying his experiences to future generations.

The movie will be Cameron’s first non-Avatar film since Titanic in 1997. Ghosts of Hiroshima will be published by Blackstone Publishing in August 2025, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.