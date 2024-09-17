GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

James Cameron to adapt Japanese WWII novel, ‘Ghosts of Hiroshima’

The film will explore the harrowing true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II

Published - September 17, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
James Cameron

James Cameron | Photo Credit: THG

James Cameron, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Avatar and Titanic, has acquired the rights to Charles Pellegrino’s upcoming book Ghosts of Hiroshima and intends to adapt it into a feature film, according to Deadline. The movie, titled Last Train From Hiroshima, will be based on both Ghosts of Hiroshima and Pellegrino’s 2015 book, Last Train From Hiroshima. Cameron plans to begin the project as soon as his current Avatar commitments allow.

James Cameron is working on a new ‘Terminator’ project, will direct ‘Avatar 4 & 5’

The film will explore the harrowing true story of a Japanese man who survived the atomic bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. Pellegrino’s books looks at the experiences of survivors and utilize forensic archaeology to depict the devastating events of August 1945, when nuclear devices were deployed over Japan, resulting in an estimated death toll of 150,000 to 246,000 people.

Known for integrating themes of nuclear catastrophe in films like The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Cameron has expressed a long-standing desire to tell this story. His commitment deepened after meeting Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both bombings, shortly before Yamaguchi’s death. Cameron and Pellegrino vowed to honor Yamaguchi’s legacy by conveying his experiences to future generations.

"I've got ideas for six and seven": James Cameron on 'Avatar' sequels

The movie will be Cameron’s first non-Avatar film since Titanic in 1997. Ghosts of Hiroshima will be published by Blackstone Publishing in August 2025, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing.

Published - September 17, 2024 12:07 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.