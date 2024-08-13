ADVERTISEMENT

James Cameron is working on a new ‘Terminator’ project, will direct ‘Avatar 4 & 5’

Published - August 13, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Cameron suggest he is fully invested in completing the ‘Avatar’ series himself, despite previous indications that he might hand off directing duties to focus on other projects

The Hindu Bureau

James Cameron speaks as he is honoured at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards during Disney’s D23 Expo | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

James Cameron has confirmed he is working on a new project set in the Terminator universe, in addition to directing Avatar 4 and Avatar 5, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter,

Cameron revealed that his new Terminator project is separate from Netflix’s upcoming anime series Terminator Zero. While Cameron did not disclose specific details about his project, he stated, “It’s totally classified. I don’t want to have to send out a potentially dangerous robotic agent if you were to talk about it, even retroactively.”

‘Terminator Zero’ trailer: Judgement Day comes for us all as Skynet takes over

Cameron, who co-created the Terminator franchise in 1984, also commented on the new series, saying it looks interesting but is not connected to his current work. The new Terminator project adds to Cameron’s ongoing involvement with the franchise despite earlier speculation about his role.

In addition to his work on Terminator, Cameron addressed his plans for the Avatar sequels. Previously, there were discussions about him possibly not directing Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. However, Cameron has now confirmed that he intends to direct both films. “Sure. Absolutely. I mean, they’re going to have to stop me. I got plenty of energy, love doing what I’m doing. Why would I not?” he said.

D23 2024: ‘Avatar 3’ title revealed as ‘Fire and Ash’

Cameron’s commitment to the Avatar series follows the success of Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar 3, titled Fire and Ash, is scheduled for release in December 2025. The fourth and fifth installments are planned for release in 2029 and 2031, respectively. Cameron’s recent comments suggest he is fully invested in completing the series himself, despite previous indications that he might hand off directing duties to focus on other projects.

