Filmmaker James Cameron has congratulated the team of “Avengers: Endgame” for sinking his “Titanic” at the box office.

“Avengers: Endgame” became the second highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing “Titanic” record in just 11 days. It took “Avatar”, the previous record holder for quickest film to make $2 billion, 47 days to reach that benchmark.