‘James Bond’ star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

16 March 2020 10:27 IST

Ukrainian-born actor-model Olga Kurylenko has revealed that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor, best known for starring in 2008’s James Bond film Quantum of Solace and 2013’s sci-fi movie Oblivion, took to Instagram on Sunday to share her diagnosis.

Kurylenko, 40, said she had been ill for “almost a week”.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for coronavirus,” she wrote alongside a photo showing a view through a window.

“I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!” she added.

Kurylenko is the latest name from international entertainment industry to have contracted the COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.

Last week, actor couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson previously tested positive for the illness. Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalised for treatment of the infection over the weekend.