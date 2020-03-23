Movies

‘James Bond’ actor Olga Kurylenko ‘completely recovered’ from coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko

Olga Kurylenko   | Photo Credit: Toby Melville

The ‘Quantum of Solace’ stae first revealed her positive COVID-19 test on March 17

Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko says she has “completely recovered” from coronavirus, two weeks after her diagnosis.

The Ukrainian-born actor gave a health update on Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture in which she could be seen sitting with her son near the fireplace while wearing a face mask.

Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son. Я думаю я полностью выздоровела. Коротко о течении болезни: В первую неделю мне было очень плохо и я почти все время лежала с высокой температурой и много спала. Я спала 12 часов за ночь и потом ещё часа 3-4 днём!!! Подняться было тяжело. Усталость сумасшедшая. Головная боль дикая. Во вторую неделю температура полностью ушла и появился легкий кашель. Усталость осталась. Теперь практически никаких симптомов нет. Только немного кашель есть по утрам, но потом он полностью уходит на весь день. Теперь я наслаждаюсь отдыхом и провожу время с сыном. Держитесь!!! #coronavirus #коронавирус

“I have completely recovered,” she began her post.

Kurylenko, 40, then recalled her symptoms over the last two weeks.

“For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired,” she said.

“By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!” she added.

The actor said she is “enjoying” this time to reflect on many things and spent time with her son.

Kurylenko first revealed her positive COVID-19 test on March 17.

