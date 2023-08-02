‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ trailer out; Urvashi and Indrans headline a dramatic courtroom satire

August 02, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

We had previously reported that veteran actors Urvashi and Indrans are teaming up for a film titled Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962. The film’s trailer was released by the makers earlier today.

The film is directed by Ashish Chinnappa, who also wrote the script with Prajin MP based on a story by Sanu K Chandran. It also stars Sagar, Sanusha, Johny Antony, T G Ravi and Nisha Sarangh.

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’s music is by Kailas while cinematography and editing are by Sajith Purushan and Rathin Radhakrishnan respectively. The film is produced by Baiju Chellamma, Sagar and Sanitha Sasidharan under the banner Wonderframes Filmland. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

Watch the trailer here...

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.