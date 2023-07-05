ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’: First look of Urvashi, Indrans starter out

July 05, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

Directed by Ashish Chinnappa, the film also features TG Ravi, Sanusha Sagar, Johny Antony, and Anjali Sunil Kumar among others

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962’ | Photo Credit: ActorSureshGopi/Facebook

The first look of Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962, the upcoming Malayalam movie headlined by Urvash and Indrans, was released by the makers today. The film is directed by Ashish Chinnappa, who also wrote the script with Prajin MP based on a story by Sanu K Chandran

The first look poster was unveiled by actor Suresh Gopi on his social media handles and it features Urvashi and Indrans along with TG Ravi, Sanusha Sagar, Johny Antony, and Anjali Sunil Kumar.

According to reports, the film also stars Althaf, Jayan Cherthala, Vijayaraghavan, Sivaji Guruvayoor, Sajin Cherukayil, Nisha Sarang, Kalabhavan Haneef, Vishnu Govindan., Sneha Reji, Shylaja Ambu, and Nitha Karma

Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 has cinematography by Sajith Purushan, editing by Rathin Radhakrishnan, and music composed by Kailas. The film is Baiju Chellamma, Sagar, and Sanitha Sasidharan under their Wonderframes Filmland banner.

