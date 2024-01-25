Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ set for March release

January 25, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Jake Gyllenhaal's next feature film "Road House" will premiere on streaming service Prime Video on March 21.

Filmmaker Doug Liman, known for blockbusters "The Bourne Identity", "Mr and Mrs Smith" and "Edge of Tomorrow", has directed the movie, which is a remake of 1989 Patrick Swayze-starrer film.

"In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems," read the official plotline.

Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry have adapted the screenplay for the new film from the original, which had a story by David Lee Henry.

"Road House" will also feature Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle, Hannah Lanier.

The film is produced by Joel Silver. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch and Audie Attar serve as executive producers.

