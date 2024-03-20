ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Gyllenhaal says playing role of Batman would be “an honour”

March 20, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The actor, currently promoting the Prime Video’s ‘Road House’, was asked if he was still interested in playing the iconic role.

Jake Gyllenhaal attends the premiere of Road House | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Jake Gyllenhaal, who lost out the role of Batman to Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, says it would be an honour for him to play the popular DC Comics caped-crusader.

The actor, currently promoting the Prime Video action movie Road House, was asked if he was still interested in playing Batman.

"Oh, man. That's a classic (role). It's an honour. Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past. When I think about it, I'm going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I'm intimidated by that. So that's the first level. That's what I'm working on right now. But of course. It would be an honour always. Those types of things and those roles are classics." , Gyllenhaal said in an interview with ScreenRant.

David S. Goyer, who came up with the story for Batman Begins and co-wrote the script of the first film in Nolan's trilogy with the director, recently confirmed rumours that Gyllenhaal was his personal favourite to play Batman. Gyllenhaal later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Mysterio opposite Tom Holland in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Currently, Robert Pattinson plays Batman on the big screen for Warner Bros' The Batman films directed by Matt Reeves, who will reprise the role in The Batman II to hit the screens in 2026.

An actor will soon be found to headline Batman: The Brave and the Bold, to be helmed by The Flash director Andy Muschietti. The film will officially bring Batman into the new universe that is being created by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

