Jake Gyllenhaal says playing role of Batman would be “an honour”

March 20, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The actor, currently promoting the Prime Video’s ‘Road House’, was asked if he was still interested in playing the iconic role.

Jake Gyllenhaal, who lost out the role of Batman to Christian Bale in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, says it would be an honour for him to play the popular DC Comics caped-crusader. The actor, currently promoting the Prime Video action movie Road House, was asked if he was still interested in playing Batman. ALSO READ Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ trailer sees him face off against Conor McGregor

"Oh, man. That's a classic (role). It's an honour. Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past. When I think about it, I'm going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I'm intimidated by that. So that's the first level. That's what I'm working on right now. But of course. It would be an honour always. Those types of things and those roles are classics." , Gyllenhaal said in an interview with ScreenRant.

David S. Goyer, who came up with the story for Batman Begins and co-wrote the script of the first film in Nolan's trilogy with the director, recently confirmed rumours that Gyllenhaal was his personal favourite to play Batman. Gyllenhaal later joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Mysterio opposite Tom Holland in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Robert Pattinson plays Batman on the big screen for Warner Bros' The Batman films directed by Matt Reeves, who will reprise the role in The Batman II to hit the screens in 2026.