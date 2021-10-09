Jake Gyllenhaal in talks for Guy Ritchie’s next feature directorial

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to collaborate with filmmaker Guy Ritchie for a feature film.

Ritchie, the man behind hits like “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”, “Snatch”, “RocknRolla” and two “Sherlock Holmes” films, will write and direct the new movie.

The project comes from Miramax Studios that recently backed “Wrath of Man”, Ritchie’s movie with frequent collaborator Jason Statham.

The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Sources told Deadline, the untitled film will be Gyllenhaal’s next movie as it is expected to shoot at the end of the year.

The actor most recently featured in “The Guilty”, which was a remake of the critically-acclaimed Danish movie of the same name.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, who earlier worked with Gyllenhaal for 2015’s “Southpaw”, “The Guilty” released on Netflix in September.

Gyllenhaal will next star in Michael Bay’s “Ambulance”, co-starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez.