Movies

Jake Gyllenhaal in talks for Guy Ritchie’s next feature directorial

Jake Gyllenhaal  

Jake Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to collaborate with filmmaker Guy Ritchie for a feature film.

Ritchie, the man behind hits like “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels”, “Snatch”, “RocknRolla” and two “Sherlock Holmes” films, will write and direct the new movie.

The project comes from Miramax Studios that recently backed “Wrath of Man”, Ritchie’s movie with frequent collaborator Jason Statham.

The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Sources told Deadline, the untitled film will be Gyllenhaal’s next movie as it is expected to shoot at the end of the year.

The actor most recently featured in “The Guilty”, which was a remake of the critically-acclaimed Danish movie of the same name.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, who earlier worked with Gyllenhaal for 2015’s “Southpaw”, “The Guilty” released on Netflix in September.

Gyllenhaal will next star in Michael Bay’s “Ambulance”, co-starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza Gonzalez.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Samara Weaving, Bill Skarsgard join cast of ‘Boy Kills World’

‘Doctor’ movie review: An enjoyable comedy-caper that has Sivakarthikeyan playing down his strengths

‘House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’ review: The autopsy of a society

Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Aanand L Rai for an action film

Cillian Murphy to play Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s next

‘Mughizh’ movie review: This Vijay Sethupathi-starrer is a bittersweet exploration of love, loss and grief

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on rumours over her separation: ‘They say that I had affairs and abortions’

‘Konda Polam’ movie review: Life lessons from the wild

Telugu filmmaker B Gopal chosen for Satyajit Ray Award

DC FanDome 2021: Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa, more stars part of mega event

‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ trailer: All about the stars behind the stars

Watch | In conversation with makers of 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths'

‘WandaVision’ spin-off in the works, centered on Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness

Claire Foy to play Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in new TV series

Jake Gyllenhaal to play lead in Sam Hargrave’s superhero movie ‘Prophet’

‘Desperate Housewives’ stars Teri Hatcher, James Denton to reunite for holiday movie

Andy Cheng on the Muni bus sequence in ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Rakshit Shetty looks back on his decade-long journey in the industry

What to expect from Netflix's 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths'

Daniel Craig receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 4:41:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/jake-gyllenhaal-in-talks-for-guy-ritchies-next-feature-directorial/article36913868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY