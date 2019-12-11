Jai’s next titled ‘Yenni Thuniga’

Even as he awaits the release of his romcom, Capmaari, directed by SA Chandrasekhar, actor Jai has started filming his next, a purported thriller titled Yenni Thuniga. Directed by debutant SK Vettri Selvan, a former associate of director Vasanth and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, Athulya Ravi plays the female lead opposite Jai in the film. “The film’s title is inspired from a famous proverb found in Thirukkural,” says Selvan. According to the director, the protagonist, Kathir (played by Jai), is a happy-go-lucky character while the female lead is quite the polar opposite. They fall in love but a conflict is brought upon the lead characters’ lives by a bunch of bigwigs in the society. “It will be an out-and-out thriller film,” Selvan adds.

Athulya and Jai will also be seen sharing screen space in this week’s release, Capmaari. Sunil Reddy, who debuted in Seethakaathi, will be playing the antagonist while Anjali Nair has been roped into play another female lead. Music will be scored by Sam CS and JB Dinesh Kumar handles the cinematography. Stunts will be choreographed by GN Murugan while Karthik Netha of 96 fame has penned the lyrics.