‘Jailer’ Showcase: Rajinikanth-Nelson film screams style and substance

August 02, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

 Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on August 10

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Jailer’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer have shared a showcase video from the Nelson directorial. It features the veteran actor in two avatars - a calm family man and a man on a mission.

ALSO READ
‘Jailer’ audio launch - The ‘Superstar’ tag has always been a problem: Rajinikanth

Jailer features an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

In addition to these names, the film also stars Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, Marimuthu, Rithvik, Saravanan, Aranthaangi Nisha and Mahanadi Shankar

With music by Anirudh, Jailer’s cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan while R Nirmal is in charge of editing. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to release on August 10.

Watch the video here...

