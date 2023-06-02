ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jailer’: Rajinikanth’s next with Nelson wraps up shoot

June 02, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and boasting of a stellar cast, will hit screens worldwide on August 10

The Hindu Bureau

Rajinikanth celebrates the completion of his film ‘Jailer’ with director Nelson and actor Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo Credit: @sunpictures/Twitter

The shooting of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer is complete. The crew, led by Superstar, along with director Nelson Dilipkumar and actor Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated the wrapping up of the shoot recently.

Jailer, produced by Sun Pictures, will hit screens worldwide on August 10. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film’s music while Vijay Karthik Kannan is the cinematographer. The film has a huge star cast, with the likes of Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Sunil and Ramya Krishnan set to share screen space with Rajinikanth.

Nelson’s previous film Beast, with Vijay, opened to mixed responses from critics but went on to be a commercial success. Rajinikanth’s last film Annaatthetoo met the same fate. While the critics dismissed the family drama, the masses lapped it up.

