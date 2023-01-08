ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jailer’: Mohanlal on board Rajinikanth-Nelson’s film

January 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

‘Jailer’ now features superstars from three Indian film industries — Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Shivarajkumar

The Hindu Bureau

Mohanlal from the sets of ‘Jailer’ (left) and Rajinikanth in the first look of the film (right)  | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures

There were speculations earlier that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is a part of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with director Nelson, Jailer. Now, the makers have confirmed the same.

Sun Pictures shared the first look of Mohanlal from the sets of Jailer on their official Twitter handle to announce the news.

Jailer now brings together superstars from three Indian film industries - Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar joined the film earlier. Interestingly, Mohanlal has previously collaborated with Kamal Haasan in Unnai Pol Oruvan and Rajinikanth collaborated with Mohanlal’s counterpart Mammootty in Thalapathy. However, this is the first time Rajinikanth and Mohanlal are sharing the screen.

Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Earlier, a teaser of the film introducing Rajinikanth’s character, Muthuvel Pandian, was released by the makers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US