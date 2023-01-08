‘Jailer’: Mohanlal on board Rajinikanth-Nelson’s film

January 08, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

There were speculations earlier that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is a part of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with director Nelson, Jailer. Now, the makers have confirmed the same.

Sun Pictures shared the first look of Mohanlal from the sets of Jailer on their official Twitter handle to announce the news.

Jailer now brings together superstars from three Indian film industries - Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar joined the film earlier. Interestingly, Mohanlal has previously collaborated with Kamal Haasan in Unnai Pol Oruvan and Rajinikanth collaborated with Mohanlal’s counterpart Mammootty in Thalapathy. However, this is the first time Rajinikanth and Mohanlal are sharing the screen.

Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Vasanth Ravi. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Earlier, a teaser of the film introducing Rajinikanth’s character, Muthuvel Pandian, was released by the makers.