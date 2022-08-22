‘Jailer’: First look of Rajinikanth in director Nelson’s film is out

Produced by Sun Pictures, composer Anirudh Ravichander is also on board, and shooting of the film starts today

The Hindu Bureau
August 22, 2022 11:53 IST

Rajinikanth in ‘Jailer’

The first look of Rajinikanth in Jailer, his next film with director Nelson, has been revealed.

Produced by Sun Pictures, composer Anirudh Ravichander is on board, while more details on the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon, with reports indicating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could be the female lead. Actors Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, and Vasanth Ravi are also set to be part of the cast of the film.

Rajinikanth has begun shooting for Jailer today on August 22nd, and Sun Pictures marked the occasion by unveiling the first look.

The Superstar’s last film was  Annaatthe , directed by Siva, which released to mixed reviews for Deepavali in 2021.

Meanwhile, director Nelson’s last two releases were the successful   Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan, and more recently, Vijay’s  Beast that faced a middling response.

