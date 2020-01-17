‘Jai Mummy Di’ movie review: What was the joke?

Jai Mummy Di is a cake that just refuses to rise. The basic problem is the thin and flimsy idea that it is built on. A young couple — Puneet (Sunny Singh) and Sanjh (Sonnalli Seygall) —have to work around their constantly bickering mothers, Pinky and Laali (Poonam Dhillon and Supriya Pathak Shah), to finally get married.

To begin with, it’s difficult to wrap your head around the fact that something so simple can be so gargantuan and irresolvable an issue. In a bid to keep it a secret till the end (which is no big deal) no ground is laid for their animosity; in fact, it is barely dwelt on. What should have been the focus is given a short shrift, made a convenient device when it could have been the source of some stimulating situations and sharp dialogue to make one remain engrossed in the proceedings. Both these elements go entirely missing. Instead a loudness looms large: be it the setting, characters, colours, everything. We just keep going round and round in a tiring, boring, humourless circle than things leaping forward with a sense of fun and urgency. The choppy ride gets even more uneven with needless, randomly thrust-in song-and-dance numbers.

Jai Mummy Di Director: Navjot Gulati

Starring: Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak Shah, Poonam Dhillon, Danish Hussain

Storyline: Puneet and Sanjh have to find a way around their constantly bickering mothers to get married

Run time: 103 minutes

The camera remains trained on the couple that one doesn’t feel anything for because there is nothing simmering and sizzling between the two, nor in them individually either. Sunny Singh keeps sporting a dull, hangdog expression throughout the film and Sonnalli Seygall is plain bland, much like the film itself.

Jai Mummy Di has got the one big selling point of most recent Hindi films: a strong set character artistes. Unfortunately it is unable to do them justice, reducing each of them to mere caricatures. Poonam Dhillon scowls, Supriya Pathak Shah goes through the motions mechanically and Danish Hussain looks distracted, as though he is thinking that he should have been elsewhere. Much like how the audience also feels.