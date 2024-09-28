‘Jai Mahendran’ trailer: Saiju Kurup plays a manipulative revenue officer in Sony LIV’s quirky series

Streaming platform Sony LIV on Friday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming Malayalam web series, Jai Mahendran, headlined by Saiju Kurup. Further, the streamer also announced that the series, created by Rahul Riji Nair, will premiere on October 11.

The trailer of the series provides a glimpse into the life of Saiju’s character, Mahendran, who works at a Taluk office and is known for his masterful manipulation tactics. Suhasini Maniratnam, Rahul Riji Nair, Miya, Suresh Krishna, and John Antony also feature in the video. The trailer promises a humour-filled take on power, corruption and the inner workings of bureaucracy.

“Jai Mahendran dives into the life of Mahendran, a man who has mastered the art of navigating and manipulating the bureaucratic maze to his advantage. But just when he seems to have everything under control, the same system he once commanded turns against him. Now, Mahendran must battle to reclaim his authority. Will his shrewd tactics save him, or will the system he once mastered bring him down?” reads the logline provided by the streaming platform.

In a statement to the platform, Saiju reflected on his experience while working on the series and said, “Playing Mahendran has been an absolute joy. The character has so many layers and is a lot of fun to portray. Working alongside Suhasini Maniratnam brought great energy to our scenes, and we built an incredible rapport both on and off camera. Our director, Srikanth Mohan, kept the set atmosphere light and creative, allowing us to really experiment with our roles. The chemistry among the cast was instant, and we spent a lot of time laughing between takes. I’m sure that sense of fun and connection will shine through on screen.”

The cast of Jai Mahendran also features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva, Appunni Sasi, Zhinz Shan, Pauly Valsan, and Renjit Shekar. The show’s creator Rahul Riji Nair also stars in a pivotal role.

With music scored by Sidhartha Pradeep, the series has cinematography by Prasanth Raveendran and editing by Christy Sebastian. Jai Mahendran is produced by First Print Studios.