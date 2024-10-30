ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jai Hanuman’: Rishab Shetty teams up with Prasanth Varma for ‘HanuMan’ sequel

Updated - October 30, 2024 06:56 pm IST

‘Jai Hanuman’, a sequel to ‘HanuMan’, will have Rishab Shetty in the lead and the movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of ‘Jai Hanuman’ starring Rishab Shetty. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prasanth Varma, fresh off the success of the pan-Indian hit HanuMan, has teamed up with National Award-winning actor-director Rishab Shetty for the film’s sequel. Titled Jai Hanuman, the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘HanuMan’ movie review: This homegrown superhero film is largely a fun ride

Besides revealing the casting of Rishab for the titular role, the makers also shared the movie’s first-look poster that attempts to capture the spirit of the character. The poster features Rishab as Hanuman, depicted in a powerful pose, sitting on his foot with an idol of Lord Ram held in his hand.

In official statement, the makers described as the film as “a high-octane action epic of unbreakable power and loyalty.” The official logline further read, “The movie is set to redefine cinematic legend. It dives into the heart of Kaliyug, where Hanuman lives in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his Ram. Jai Hanuman is a tribute to unbreakable devotion and the strength of a vow that defies all odds.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PCVU). The first film, HanuMan (2024), was a superhero movie featuring Tejja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai. Jai Hanuman will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ALSO READ:‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’: First-look teaser of Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ prequel out

Rishab is currently directing Kantara: Chapter 1. The film, starring Rishab, is a prequel to his sensational blockbuster Kantara, which hit the screens in 2022. Meanwhile, Prasanth had recently revealed that his project with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was shelved due to creative differences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US