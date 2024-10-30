‘Jai Hanuman’: Rishab Shetty teams up with Prasanth Varma for ‘HanuMan’ sequel

Prasanth Varma, fresh off the success of the pan-Indian hit HanuMan, has teamed up with National Award-winning actor-director Rishab Shetty for the film’s sequel. Titled Jai Hanuman, the movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Besides revealing the casting of Rishab for the titular role, the makers also shared the movie’s first-look poster that attempts to capture the spirit of the character. The poster features Rishab as Hanuman, depicted in a powerful pose, sitting on his foot with an idol of Lord Ram held in his hand.

In official statement, the makers described as the film as “a high-octane action epic of unbreakable power and loyalty.” The official logline further read, “The movie is set to redefine cinematic legend. It dives into the heart of Kaliyug, where Hanuman lives in Agnyathavas, an exile bound by a sacred promise to his Ram. Jai Hanuman is a tribute to unbreakable devotion and the strength of a vow that defies all odds.”

Jai Hanuman is part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PCVU). The first film, HanuMan (2024), was a superhero movie featuring Tejja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai. Jai Hanuman will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Rishab is currently directing Kantara: Chapter 1. The film, starring Rishab, is a prequel to his sensational blockbuster Kantara, which hit the screens in 2022. Meanwhile, Prasanth had recently revealed that his project with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was shelved due to creative differences.