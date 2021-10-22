‘Jai Bhim’ trailer: Suriya’s Advocate Chandru battles for the oppressed

Directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film Jai Bhim, starring Suriya in the lead role.

Set to release globally this Diwali in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on 2 November, 2021, the film is a part of Prime Video India’s festive lineup.

Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and starring Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles, Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir.

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. The trailer takes us into the life of a hardworking tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. Sengenni in her efforts to find her husband seeks the help of advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman.

“When this story was narrated to me, it tugged at my heart strings. The narrative of Jai Bhim represents extraordinary strength and, most importantly, the value of human rights,” said Suriya who essays the role of advocate Chandru. “I hope that I have done justice in portraying this character in the film. With Tha. Se. Gnanavel’s vision as a director, we have been able to put together a film that will travel across borders and connect with viewers at an emotional level.”

“With Jai Bhim, it is my heartfelt wish to reach out to audiences and have them know how the sheer grit and determination of just one man can turn into a movement and how each small step can turn into a big leap,” said Tha.Se. Gnanavel, director of Jai Bhim.

“The story is very close to my heart as it dwells upon an intriguing subject, that of a social crusader taking the call of fighting for the rights of a helpless, downtrodden woman and delivering justice to her. For me, it was very important that this film reaches out to as wide an audience as possible and I am glad for the release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.”