Movies

‘Jai Bhim’ teaser: Suriya, as Advocate Chandru, fights for the oppressed

Suriya in ‘Jai Bhim’  

The teaser of Suriya’s upcoming courtroom drama Jai Bhim has been released today.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel, and produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment. Apart from Suriya, the drama also stars an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose. Jai Bhim is set to release on Amazon Prime this Deepavali in Tamil and Telugu, on November 2.

 

Jai Bhim leads us through the innocent and hardworking lives of an oppressed tribe who, even with no land to call their own nor a strong roof over their heads, find joys in simple things in life. However, as social injustice and brutality sweeps across these innocent lives, Advocate Chandru, portrayed by Suriya, battles for human rights.

Jai Bhim is co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film includes DOP SR Kadhir, editor Philominraj and art director Kadhir.

 


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

New on Amazon Prime: ‘Sardar Udham,’ ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ and more

‘Foundation’ season one review: A mesmeric and contemplative take on Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi world

Rachel Weisz to star in ‘Seance of a Wet Afternoon’ adaptation

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ to release November 5 in theatres

Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at the 26th Busan International Film Fesival 2021

Sunny Deol back with ‘Gadar 2’, film to release next year

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ movie review: More symbiote shenanigans with Tom Hardy... and his buddy

‘Rashmi Rocket’ movie review: This Taapsee Pannu rocket recoils more than it soars

‘Annaatthe’ teaser: Rajinikanth is angry, out to avenge his village

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ trailer: The making of John, Paul, George, and Ringo

David Fincher sets docuseries ‘Voir’ with Netflix

‘The Guilty’ movie review: Jake Gyllenhaal stars in a needless remake

Anubhav Sinha, Rajkummar Rao team up for social drama ‘Bheed’

Jason Segel joins ‘Ted Lasso’ team for Apple series ‘Shrinking’

‘Kotigobba-3’: Kichcha Sudeep fans vandalise theatres in Karnataka over delay in release

Jamie Lee Curtis dresses up as her mum’s ‘Psycho’ character to ‘Halloween Kills’ premiere

William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

‘Maha Samudram’ movie review: The drama doesn’t soar enough

‘Udanpirappe’ movie review: This pilot for a mega serial goes nowhere

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 15, 2021 2:41:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/jai-bhim-teaser-suriya-as-advocate-chandru-fights-for-the-oppressed/article37002399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY