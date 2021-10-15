‘Jai Bhim’ teaser: Suriya, as Advocate Chandru, fights for the oppressed

The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel, and produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment, will release on November 2

The teaser of Suriya’s upcoming courtroom drama Jai Bhim has been released today.

The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel, and produced by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment. Apart from Suriya, the drama also stars an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose. Jai Bhim is set to release on Amazon Prime this Deepavali in Tamil and Telugu, on November 2.

Jai Bhim leads us through the innocent and hardworking lives of an oppressed tribe who, even with no land to call their own nor a strong roof over their heads, find joys in simple things in life. However, as social injustice and brutality sweeps across these innocent lives, Advocate Chandru, portrayed by Suriya, battles for human rights.

Jai Bhim is co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film includes DOP SR Kadhir, editor Philominraj and art director Kadhir.