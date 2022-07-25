‘Jai Bhim’ director TJ Gnanavel’s next is ‘Dosa King’

TJ Gnanavel | Photo Credit: @JungleePictures/Twitter

The film, which marks Gnanavel’s Hindi debut, will follow Jeevajothi Santhakumar’s battle against the late Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal

Tamil filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, best known for his acclaimed 2021 film Jai Bhim, will make his Hindi cinema debut with a biographical drama thriller titled Dosa King. The film will follow Jeevajothi Santhakumar and her 18-year-long battle with P Rajagopal, the late founder of Saravana Bhavan.

Rajagopal was the owner of one of the largest South Indian restaurant chains. He was better known as a family man who was worshipped for his huge-hearted generosity by his employees and the diners. He was also known for how his pursuit of the unwilling employee Jeevajothi Santhakumar, less than half his age at the time, led to him being accused and eventually convicted for the murder of Jeevajothi’s husband.

A sessions court had initially convicted Rajagopal and four others to ten years of imprisonment. Later the Madras High Court increased the jail term to a life sentence. In March 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the conviction and life imprisonment. After surrendering to the authorities, Rajagopal suffered a heart attack and died on 18th July 2019.

Producers of the film, Junglee Pictures, announced Dosa King post acquiring the life rights of Jeevajothi. In a statement, Gnanavel expressed his excitement and said, “I’ve observed the subject closely, following the case during my days as a journalist. I hope to bring out new dimensions through Jeevajothi’s legal battle on screen. Today, directing this project and working on its characters feels surreal. I'm excited to begin this journey with Junglee Pictures who are known for developing some of the most iconic films in contemporary Indian Cinema.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures said, “ Dosa King is a riveting tale that will require a keen eye while detailing the characters and story. Gnanavel’s years as a journalist makes him a balanced filmmaker with an obsession for details and authenticity. We're beyond excited to partner with him to bring this captivating, unbelievable and inspiring saga to life.”

Other details regarding the project are under wraps at the moment