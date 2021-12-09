Movies

‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Aspirants’ take top place on IMDB’s top movies and web-series lists of 2021

A still from ‘Aspirants’ and Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’  

Global online database IMDb (www.imdb.com) today unveiled data on the top Indian films and web series of 2021.

IMDb Top 10 Indian Web Series of 2021

  1. Aspirants
  2. Dhindora
  3. The Family Man
  4. The Last Hour
  5. Sunflower
  6. Candy
  7. Ray
  8. Grahan
  9. November Story
  10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

*Of all the web series released in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, these 10 series generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist.

“Entertainment fans around the world rely on IMDb to learn who and what is trending, discover new content, and decide what and where to watch,” said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb.

“This year’s list of the top movies and streaming series reflects the diversity of popular content in India, including titles across Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Additionally, demonstrating content consumption patterns in India, for the first time ever, two of this year’s top ten web-series—Aspirants and Dhindora—are available to stream for free on YouTube, while the others are available on subscription-based channels.”

Meanwhile, the top ten Indian films included Tamil films Jai Bhim and Master, war hero biopic Shershaah, and more.

IMDb Top 10 Indian Films of 2021*

  1. Jai Bhim
  2. Shershaah
  3. Sooryavanshi
  4. Master
  5. Sardar Udham
  6. Mimi
  7. Karnan
  8. Shiddat
  9. Drishyam 2
  10. Haseen Dillruba

*Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 29, 2021 and have an average IMDb user rating of 6.5 or higher, these 10 titles generated the most IMDb page views in India within a six-week post-release window, based on IMDbPro data. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Rewind to the era of cassettes and CDs via Malayalam film ‘Hridayam’

Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt most tweeted-about Bollywood stars in 2021

‘RRR’ trailer: SS Rajamouli promises another epic for the ages

Vijay’s ‘Master’ and Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ most tweeted-about movies in India in 2021

Vijay’s ‘Beast’ first look update is top Indian Entertainment tweet of 2021

‘Annette’ movie review: An irresistible tower of song

Steven Spielberg on ‘West Side Story’: It’s a direct conversation with the young people all over the world today

Adam McKay, Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Bad Blood’ movie lands at Apple

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ to release in October 2022

‘Jai Bhim’ to ‘Vakeel Saab’: The 10 most searched-for South Indian films in 2021

Vir Das to develop and star in American country music comedy series

Ratna Pathak Shah on BAFTA Breakthrough India, why south Indian films trump in originality, and more

I write about familiar people and circumstances: Director Ashraf Hamza on Malayalam film ‘Bheemante Vazhi’

Motwane’s seven for MUBI

‘Sirivennela’, a special song for ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Dave Bautista to star in M Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

AR Rahman on ‘Atrangi Re’: The way Sara dances, we had to give her a dance song!

Beyond Borders, a film festival that celebrates South Asian feminism

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer 2: Neo still remembers kung fu

Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in upcoming biopic
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 12:16:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/jai-bhim-and-aspirants-take-top-place-on-imdbs-top-movies-and-web-series-lists-of-2021/article37908561.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY