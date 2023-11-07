ADVERTISEMENT

Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, JD Chakravarthy’s film with Gopi Nainar titled ‘Karuppar Nagaram’

November 07, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The cast of the film also features Eswari Rao, John Vijay, Sreejith Ravi, Subbu Panchu, and Daniel Annie Pope among others

The Hindu Bureau

Title poster of ‘Karuppar Nagaram’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karuppar Nagaram is the title of Aramm-director Gopi Nainar’s upcoming film starring Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh and JD Chakravarthy, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The cast of the film also features Eswari Rao, John Vijay, Sreejith Ravi, Subbu Panchu, and Daniel Annie Pope among others.

The film will have cinematography by NK Elambaram, editing by Gopikrishna and music scored by KS Prasad. Karuppar Nagaram is produced by R Ramesh and Hemant Raj under their RR Filmmakers and AGL production banners.

Jai, last seen in Theera Kaadhal, which also starred Aishwarya Rajesh, will be seen this week in the Disney+ Hotstar series Label. On the feature film front, he’s got Breaking News, a film with Enoc, and Nilesh Krishnaa’s Annapoorani, with his Raja Rani co-star Nayanthara, in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was recently seen in Pulimada, Theera Kaadhaland Farhana. She has Dear co-starring GV Prakash Kumar, a film with debutant Savari Muthu, Theeyavar Kulaigal Nadunga with actor Arjun, Vishnu Vishal starrer Mohandas, and Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam among other projects in the pipeline.

Actor JD Chakravarthy was last seen in the Telugu web series Dayaaand the Hindi web series Taaza Khabar. He made a comeback to Tamil films with 2022’s Kaari.

