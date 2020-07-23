When Jagan Shakti received an appreciative message from Amitabh Bachchan for ‘Mission Mangal’

23 July 2020 16:27 IST

Queueing up to watch an Amitabh Bachchan classic to being blown by Kamal Haasan’s acting prowess, filmmaker Jagan Shakti’s list for this week’s Watchlist is filled with nostalgia

Filmmaker Jagan Shakti finds himself in the midst of a meeting with his team of writers, when we reach we for this column. “I’m working on my next script which will be in Hindi,” says Jagan, who made his directorial debut with Mission Mangal, which was one of the highest grossing films last year. He picks a whole range of movies that he watched in his formative years.

Thevar Magan

I was literally sucked into cinema because of this Kamal Haasan classic. It had an overwhelming impact on me, so much so that I left my job to join a film school. With Kamal sir’s acting and Raaja sir’s music, I experienced a range of emotions when I watched it.

Advertising

Advertising

Bombay and Ramana

These are two different movies by two different filmmakers, but both taught me the importance of commercial cinema, particularly the art of telling a socially-relevant subject for a mainstream audience. I grew up admiring Mani sir and AR Rahman, and their body of work. Murugadoss sir, on the other hand, taught me everything from scratch.

Saving Private Ryan

On a personal level, the lesson I learnt from Saving Private Ryan was about the futility of war, and how to show human values in a drama. Directed by Steven Spielberg, it also taught me how to penetrate into the audience’s soul.

Agneepath

Mukul Anand’s version of Agneepath is just magnificent and has brilliant screenplay. My experience of watching this movie and the struggle I went through to buy the ₹5 ticket, are still etched in my memory. Bachchan sir was at his peak in Agneepath. In fact, I know the dialogues by heart. From watching Bachchan on screen to getting an appreciative message from him for Mission Mangal...it was worth the wait.

The big list

Five movies is too short; so I am sharing what came to mind.As a child, Thanga Pathakkam inspired me to become a police officer. I joined the gym after watching Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky. Thanmantha and Thondimuthalam Driksakshiyum opened my eyes to subtlety. My list also includes RGV’s Satya, Woddy Allen’s Annie Hall and Arjun Reddy.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are watching at metro@thehindu.co.in