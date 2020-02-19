‘Jagame Thanthiram’: Dhanush-Karthik Subbaraj film’s first look channels the ‘Last Supper’

The action-thriller set in London has release of May 1, 2020

The title of Dhanush’s 40th film, ‘D40’, as it had been referred to until now, has been revealed to be Jagame Thanthiram.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by YNOT Studios, the film is billed to be an action-thriller set in London, and the first looks and motion poster of the film released today, raises expectations sky-high.

After taking us through a couple of the central characters, the footage focuses on Dhanush armed with an array of guns, and finally ends with the cast of the film (in character) sitting at a table with food and booze, in a Last Supper-inspired setting.

The Last Supper is a 15th-century painting by Italian artist Leonardo Da Vinci that can be found at the refectory of of the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy.

Dhanush had posted earlier that Jagame Thanthiram was one of the quickest films he had done. “It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special.” The pair have been mutually appreciative of each other’s knowledge of the craft in public since starting to work together. “Thanks a lot @dhanushkraja sir for the kind words... It was a great experience for me and the team to work with an awesome actor like you....,” Subbaraj posted in reply to Dhanush’s Twitter post.

Produced by YNOT Studios, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Game of Thrones actor James Cosmo, Joju George and Kalaiyarasan among others. It has music by Santhosh Narayanan and cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna, and is set for release on May 1, 2020.