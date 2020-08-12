Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan reunite for ‘Kick 2’

12 August 2020 16:32 IST

The actress, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday, had appeared in the first ‘Kick’movie as well

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez was announced as the lead heroine of Salman Khan’s Kick 2, on the occasion of her birthday earlier this week.

Producer Warda Nadiadwala confirmed that the actress will play the female lead, and took to social media to make the announcement. Jacqueline, who turned 35 on Tuesday, had appeared in the first Kick movie as well.

Sharing a montage video featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala, Warda Nadiadwala wrote, "Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! @Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4 am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan’s #Kick2 rolling soon Welcome Back! @NGEMovies (sic).”

Advertising

Advertising