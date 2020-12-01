Jacqueline Fernandez joins cast of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’

01 December 2020 16:10 IST

The movie is a remake of 2014 Tamil film ‘Veeram’ that starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey, which is touted to be the Bollywood remake of Tamil film Veeram.

The 2014 original starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah in the lead roles.

Accoring to reports, the shooting of the film will begin in Jaisalmer on January 6, 2021.

Advertising

Advertising

Akshay Kumar headlines the film, that will also see Ardhad Warsi in an important role. Kriti plays the female lead, with Jacqueline as a supporting character.

Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Jacqueline also has Bhoot Police in the works, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. She will be soon starting shooting for Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus.