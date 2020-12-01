Jacqueline Fernandez joins cast of Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has joined the cast of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey, which is touted to be the Bollywood remake of Tamil film Veeram.
The 2014 original starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah in the lead roles.
Accoring to reports, the shooting of the film will begin in Jaisalmer on January 6, 2021.
Akshay Kumar headlines the film, that will also see Ardhad Warsi in an important role. Kriti plays the female lead, with Jacqueline as a supporting character.
Bachchan Pandey is directed by Farhad Samji, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Jacqueline also has Bhoot Police in the works, which stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in key roles. She will be soon starting shooting for Rohit Shetty’s film Cirkus.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath