Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in ‘Frankenstein’

Garfield exited from the project due to scheduling conflicts that occurred because of the SAG-AFTRA strike postponements

January 09, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jacob Elordi.

Jacob Elordi. | Photo Credit: jacobelordi/Instagram

Jacob Elordi has replaced Andrew Garfield in Guillermo del Torso’s Frankenstein. Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convey are also part of the movie.

Garfield exited from the project due to scheduling conflicts that occurred because of the SAG-AFTRA strike postponements. Del Toro is writing and also producing the movie alongside J Miles Dale. The Merry Shelly novel is about Victor Frankenstein, a egotistical scientist who brings alive a creature in a monstrous experiment that eventually leads to destruction of both the creator and his creation.

It’s still not clear whether the movie will be a period drama or set in the modern times. Meanwhile, Elordi was recently seen in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla. The actor played Elvis Presley in the movie. Elordi was also part of Amazon MGM Studios production Saltburn.

