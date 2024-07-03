ADVERTISEMENT

‘Jackpot!’ trailer: John Cena, Akwafina fight off murderous lottery-chasers

Published - July 03, 2024 04:47 pm IST

Directed by Paul Fieg and written by Rob Yescombe, the LA-set action comedy will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 15

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the trailer for ‘Jackpot!’

John Cena and Akwafina (how they rhyme!) escape murderous lottery-chasers in Paul Feig’s new LA-set action-comedy, Jackpot!

Previously titled Grand Theft Lotto, the film centres on an aspiring actress, Katie, played by Akwafina, who wins the coveted ‘Grand Lottery jackpot’. This unexpected windfall paints a giant red target on Katie’s head, as she’s chased and attacked by violent jackpot-hunters looking to claim the prize for themselves. Cena plays Noel, a musclebound lottery ‘protection agent’ out to protect Katie. Sim Liu rolls up in a white suit as Noel’s business rival in the lottery protection trade.

“In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California - the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot,” reads a synopsis of the film.

Fieg has directed films like Bridesmaids (2011), Spy (2015), and A Simple Favor (2018).

Jackpot! is written by Rob Yescombe and will stream on Amazon Prime Video from August 15.

