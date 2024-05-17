GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jackie Shroff’s film ‘Slow Joe’ to be directed by Sandrine Bonnaire

Shroff will play the late Indian musician Joseph Manuel Da Rocha, known as Slow Joe, a former heroin addict and drug dealer who was born in Mumbai, was disowned by his family, heartbroken at 50 and who moved to Goa and cleaned up

Published - May 17, 2024 05:49 pm IST

Jackie Shroff, Sandrine Bonnaire

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's upcoming film 'Slow Joe' will be directed by Sandrine Bonnaire, a French actor turned filmmaker. In the Singapore-France-India co-production, Shroff will play the late Indian musician Joseph Manuel Da Rocha, known as Slow Joe, a former heroin addict and drug dealer who was born in Mumbai, was disowned by his family, heartbroken at 50 and who moved to Goa and cleaned up, as per Variety.

Jackie Shroff moves Delhi HC against unauthorised use of his name

On collaborating with Sandrine, Jackie in a statement said, "I am thrilled to have Sandrine Bonnaire on board to direct 'Slow Joe.' Her exceptional talent and vision will undoubtedly elevate the film to new heights. Working alongside such a respected filmmaker is an honor, and I am eager to bring Slow Joe's extraordinary journey to audiences worldwide."

Sandrine is equally thrilled to begin the shoot. “Joseph Manuel Da Rocha’s story is moving and extraordinary, demonstrating that it’s never too late to overcome adversity and achieve your dreams. I am truly excited to be a part of this film with its talented cast and can not wait to begin filming,” Sandrine said.

On a trip to Goa in 2007, Lyon-based French musician Cedric de la Chapelle met Joe, now a frail 64-year-old who was making ends meet as a hotel room broker. Joe, also a poet and musician, sang for de la Chapelle, who was captivated by his voice and recorded some of his a cappella songs.

‘Mast Mein Rehne Ka’ movie review: A low-rent delight

The project will be an English, French and Konkani language biopic produced by Sreyashii Sengupta for Darpan Global (Singapore) and co-produced by de la Chapelle and Boccon-Gibod for Horizon (France). Olivier Rohde, who has production manager credits on French blockbusters “The Intouchables” and “Heartbreaker,” will serve as executive producer via his company Filming France alongside Souvikk Dasgupta for Oriizon Global (India), Variety reported back in 2022. (ANI)

